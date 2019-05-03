Home

Harry C. Bowers

Harry Clinton Bowers, 74, formerly of Owensdale, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019, in Westmoreland Manor, Hempfield Township.

Clinton was born Aug. 14, 1944, in Springfield Township, Fayette County, a son of the late Harry McKinley and Vernia (Henry) Bowers.

Clinton was a devoted brother and uncle who enjoyed leather crafting and ham radio communication.

Clinton will be sadly missed by his loving family: his brother, Paul Bowers and his wife Carol of Brick, N.J.; his half-sister, May Pratt of Normalville; his nephew, John Wayne Keefer; and his niece, Barbara.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Shirley Keefer.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724- 887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com.

Family and friends will be received from 10-10:30 a.m. Saturday in the funeral home chapel.

Graveside committal service and interment will follow at 11 a.m. Saturday in Normalville Cemetery, with Pastor Roy Butt officiating.

Love lasts forever!

