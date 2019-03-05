Home

Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc.
303 Pittsburgh Street
Scottdale, PA 15683
724-887-7110
Harry C. Kring

Harry C. "Skinny" Kring, 90, of Scottdale, passed away, Monday, March 4, 2019, at his home.

He was born June 1, 1928, in Owensdale, a son of the late Clarence and Bertha (Walker) Kring.

Skinny was a self-employed truck driver and was wellknown in the area for his reliable service. He was a member of the Owensdale United Methodist Church and held memberships in the Scottdale Elks Lodge, the Scottdale Moose Lodge, the Scottdale American Legion, and VFW Post 7781.

He is survived by his three daughters, Barbara Zaffina and husband Edwin; Amy Geehring and husband Kevin and Lori Kropp and husband Roger; five grandchildren, Edwin Zaffina Jr., Bradley and Bailey Geehring, and Abby and Emily Kropp. Also surviving is his adopted family: "daughter," Sue Kitta and husband Joey; "granddaughter," Michelle Valone and husband Jason; and "great-grandchildren," Gage and Izzy; two sisters, Anna Mae Myers and Ethel Benedict; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Ann M. (Zwierzelewski) Kring on Jan. 13, 2018; and his siblings, Lester, Frank, Ralph, Howard and Edward Kring and Goldie Christner, Viola Shipley, and Hazel Hetzel.

Family and friends are welcome from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday at Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, where his funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home with his niece, the Rev. Kimberly Kring, and the Rev. Roy Butt co-officiating.

Interment will follow in the Scottdale Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The ARC of Fayette County, 80 Old New Salem Road, Uniontown, PA 15401.

The family would like to thank the staff of Amedisys Hospice and Skinny's caregivers, Floss, Denise, Kim and Dolly for the care they provided.

To share a message of sympathy, please visit www.gjfuneral.com.

