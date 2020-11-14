Harry Dale Means passed away at his home in Oliphant Furnace on Nov. 10, 2020, with his family at his side.

He was born on Jan. 17, 1935, in Martin, Pa., a son of Harry William Means and Olive Pearl Nicholson Means.

The family later moved to Connellsville where many family members remain.

Harry graduated in 1953 from Connellsville High School. After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, where he served as a crew chief on an air tanker during the Korean Conflict.

Harry leaves behind his wife of 62 years, Barbara Bailey Means; his brothers, Glenn Means and wife, Shirley of Rockfield, Ill., Paul Eugene Means of Connellsville, and Richard Blaine Means and wife, Angela of Connellsville; his three grandchildren, Sydnee Jayne Means, Kelsey Madison Means and Matthew Dale Means. Lastly, he leaves his two beloved sons, Scott Matthew Means of Elkton, Md., and Kevin Dale Means of Tampa, Fla., and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

Harry was predeceased by his sisters, Geraldine Faidley and Donna Means and his brothers,; James Rainey Means and Donald Lee Means.

After an honorable discharge from the U.S. Air Force, Harry went to work for Anchor Hocking Glass in Connellsville. After marrying Barbara, they moved to Klamath Falls, Ore., where Harry was employed by John Mansfield. Harry then had an opportunity to move to Florence, Ky., where he took a position as a foreman, rising to supervisor and then to plant manager at Grefco Inc., a manufacturing company. His job was to bring new plants on line. He did this in New Jersey, Louisiana, Colorado and many other states, as well as in Belgium for new manufacturing plants.

Harry had some college education and training. He was well respected in his field by those who worked with him. He was a natural at his job.

Harry's wish was to be cremated and his ashes will be interred in Florida. There will be no visitation due to COVID-19. A memorial service will be held at a later time.

We wish to thank Amedysis and Amedysis Hospice for their great kindness and excellent care.

