Harry E. Halfhill Sr., 85, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
He was born Aug. 24, 1933, in Connellsville, a son of the late Harry "Red" and Lydia (Harshman) Halfhill.
Harry served in the U.S. Marines during the Korean Conflict. After 30 years of service, Harry retired from Hatfield Power Plant, Carmichaels. He was a fan of all sports, but especially playing golf and baseball. Harry enjoyed singing, playing his guitar, dancing, and listening to country music. Harry is survived by his wife of 21 years, Marna R. (Smith) Halfhill; two daughters, Cheryl Keller of Connellsville, and Audra Miner and friend John Grinko of Hopwood; two sons, Harry E. Halfhill Jr. and wife Lori of Connellsville, and Mark Halfhill of Mt. Pleasant; a stepdaughter, Dana Richter and husband Chuck of Connellsville; 13 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; three sisters, Catherine Smith of Ruffsdale, Evelyn Ruth Troup of Aurora, Colo., and Linda Swink and husband Bob of Connellsville; and a brotherin law, Eddy Basinger of Connellsville.
In addition to his parents, Harry was predeceased by a sister, Betty Basinger.
Harry's family would like to thank Amedisys Home Health, special nurse Cindy Soisson, Amedisys Hospice, and Hempfield Manor and staff for the care and compassion they provided.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Mark Sholtis officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
Full military rites will be accorded by members of Connellsville Veterans Commission at the cemetery.
