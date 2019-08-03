Home

Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-9033
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Service
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Vito C Martucci Funeral Home
123 S 1St St
Connellsville, PA 15425
Harry E. Halfhill Sr.

Harry E. Halfhill Sr. Obituary

Harry E. Halfhill Sr., 85, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.

Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Mark Sholtis officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.

Full military rites will be accorded by members of Connellsville Veterans Commission at the cemetery.

