Harry E. Halfhill Sr., 85, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019.
Friends will be received from 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033, with Pastor Mark Sholtis officiating.
Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park.
Full military rites will be accorded by members of Connellsville Veterans Commission at the cemetery.
