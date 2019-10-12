|
Harry Earl Hixson, 71, of Connellsville, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
He was born April 4, 1948, in Wooddale, the son of the late Elmer Eugene (Pete) and Ella Jean (Wiltrout) Hixson.
Harry was a longtime member of South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club.
He was an avid ginseng seeker and loved hunting, fishing, and golf. He also enjoyed pitching horseshoes and playing cards.
Harry worked at Pennline and Boilermakers Local #154 for many years.
Harry is survived by his siblings, Doris Myers of North Carolina and deceased husband Thomas, Emerson Ray Hixson and wife Resa, Betty Ruth Mardis and deceased husband Ronald, Bern Hixson Sr. and wife Jenny, Robert Hixson Sr. and deceased wife Leona, Dwane Hixson and deceased wife Linda, and Patty Etling Morris and deceased husband Jim. In addition to his siblings, he is survived by an aunt, Betty Kreinbrook; and many cousins, nieces, and nephews.
Harry also is survived by the following children and grandchildren: Bonita Wettgen and husband Perry, Rhonda, Jason, Felicity, Brendan, Tiffany, Doug, Gaven, Gabby, Kaden, Kandee, JJ, Jazz, Kobee, and Liam, Perry Wettgen Jr., Lynn Landman and husband Tom, Missy, Ross, Kylee, Letty, and Ross Jr., Megan, Cody, Mariana, Malaya, Maranda, Josh and Aubree, and Tommy Jr.; Patty Jones, Ryan, Ryan Jr., Taunni, Erik, Ryalyn, Dustin, Xander, and Athena, Sam, Ethan, Cheyanne, Brandon, Elena and new baby on the way; Harry Hixson Jr. and wife Stephanie, Jennifer and new baby on the way, Domenic, Harmony, Alyssa, Dustin, Rylee and Zoey; Michael Hixson and wife Dee, Dale, Hailey, Adrianna, Michaela, Sam, and Ellarose and new baby on the way; Selena Bruck and husband R.B., Sammantha Jo, Andrew, Syrus, Aysa, and Symara, Austin, Alex, and Brooke.
In addition to his parents, Harry was preceded in death by the mother of his children, Bonita Faye Nicholson Hixson; his maternal grandparents, Jessie and Hattie Wiltrout; paternal grandparents, Preston and Nannie Hixson; his uncles, Clifford Hixson, J.P, Hixson, Delbert Hixson, James Hixson, Lindy (Buck) Hixson, Donald Hixson, Dempsey (Ike) Hixson, James Wiltrout, Don Wiltrout, Ken Wiltout, Howard Wiltrout, Charles Wiltrout, and Earl Wiltrout; and his aunts, Gertrude Sanner and Mae Wiltrout; and a great-grandson, Grayson Shadwell.
Family and friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Sunday and 9-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow at Greenlick Cemetery.
Harry's family would like to thank and show appreciation to Jessie Adams, the staff at Amedisys, and Pastor Lee for all their support.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for Harry's family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.