Reverend Harry Ellsworth Miller, 80, of Lexington, S.C., passed away Wednesday, Oct. 21, 2020.

Rev. Miller was born in Connellsville, a son of the late Clyde Ellsworth and Jessie Marie Crider Miller.

He was married to the late Catherine Patricia Denny Miller. He was a Furman University graduate. He was an auctioneer for 20+ years and later was called to ministry. Rev. Miller was pastor of Living Waters Christian Fellowship church, where he led prison ministry for 25 years.

Surviving are his daughters, Lisa Catherine (Miller) Hughes (Art Hughes) and Tara Elizabeth (Miller) Taylor (Eric Taylor); sister, Marlene Rae Welch; brother, Clyde Thomas Miller; and grandchildren, Caleb and Morgan Hughes, and Jordan and Sara Taylor.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday at Travis Park Cemetery, Saluda, S.C., with the Rev. Kathy Wilson officiating. The family will receive friends prior to the service. Active pallbearers will be Eric Taylor, Art Hughes, Caleb Hughes and Jordan Taylor.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to Kindred Hospice, 9805 Millwood Circle, Suite D, Daphne, AL 36527.

