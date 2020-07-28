Harry L. (Junior) Heater Jr., 67, of South Connellsville, died Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Uniontown Hospital.

He was born Oct. 11, 1952, in Connellsville.

He served honorably in the U.S. Marine Corps. He was Protestant by faith and was a member of the Sons of Italy, American Legion Post 301, South Connellsville Rod & Gun Club, and the Connellsville Gun Club. Prior to his retirement, he worked many years as a laborer with Local 1058.

He is survived by his siblings whom he helped raised, Cynthia Nicklow, Timothy Heater and wife Tammy, Janice Heater and fiancé Mike Teets, and Tammy Goodwin Heater, all of Connellsville; a nephew he helped raise, Kevin Goodwin and wife Brittany and their children, Kaleigha, Kinleigh and Karson; granddaughter, Mckenzie Myers; and nieces and nephews, Erica, Markus, Ryan, Christopher, Christie, Jimbo and Jared.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Mary Ann (Shoenberger); wife, Carolyn Heater; daughter, Thelma Myers; and a niece, Bethany Ann Heisterman.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425. Additional visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m. Friday, the hour of the funeral service, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Normalville Cemetery.