Harry R. "Blick" Leighliter, 88, of Mount Pleasant, died Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in the Excela Health-Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg.
Mr. Leighliter was born May 30, 1931, in Connellsville, the son of the late Harry and Blanche Ritenour Leighliter. Harry was a veteran of the Korean War who served in the United States Army. Blick had been employed as a postal worker for the United States Postal Service. After his retirement, he worked as a crossing guard at Ramsay Elementary for more than 10 years. He loved to watch all sporting events on television and enjoyed working in his garden. He especially looked forward to vacationing in Myrtle Beach every year with his family. Harry had a quick wit and was always the life of the party.
He is survived by his loving family: his wife of 50 years, Patricia A. Givinski Leighliter; his son, Richard (Crystal) Leighliter of Scottdale; his daughters, Pamela (Les) Pirtle of St. Louis, Mo., and Rita Daugherty of Miami, Okla.; his grandchildren, Elijah Leighliter, Stephanie (Jacob)Turner, Ryan (Bethany)
Pirtle, Deana (Darnard) Winborn, Wesley Gabelt, Garrett Babelt and Gabriel Gabelt, and by his 13 great-grandchildren. Harry is also survived by his sisters, Katherine Eutsey of Wooddale and Virginia (Kent) Landefield of Tulsa, Okla.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Tuesday at the Galone Caruso Funeral Home, 204 Eagle Street, Mount Pleasant.
Funeral Services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the funeral home, with the Rev. D. Keith Solomon, officiating. Military honors will be accorded at the funeral home by the Amvets Post #94.
