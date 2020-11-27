1/
Harry R. Thompson
1945 - 2020
Harry R. Thompson, 75, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020, at his home.

He was born Nov. 2, 1945, in Black Township, Somerset County, a son of the late Charles and Beatrice Groover Thompson.

Harry was a 1963 graduate of Connellsville High School. He was employed by U.S. Steel at the Clairton Works for 31 years. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He was an avid hunter and golfer.

He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sharon E. Kessler Thompson; two daughters, Sheila Croushore and her husband William of Somerset and Marcy Brady of Charlottesville, Va., four grandchildren, Nolan and Bena Croushore, and Christopher and Cormac Brady.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a sister, Sandy Thompson.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Saturday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
28
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Brooks Funeral Home Inc
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
7246281430
