Hayden M. Field, 11, of Connellsville, passed away Thursday, April 25, 2019, as a result of injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

He was born Aug. 16, 2007, in Uniontown, a son of Harvey Dennis Field of Connellsville and Jennifer Shubert Field of Connellsville.

Hayden was a sixth grade student who attended Connellsville Area Middle School, where he was an honor roll student and enjoyed being part of the Bullskin Buzz, the morning news and announcements. Hayden loved to write and was planning on writing a news column for the school news next year. He cared for people and enjoyed making people laugh. He enjoyed playing video games with his friends, his trampoline, and shooting basketball in his backyard.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by a brother, Jacob Pounds of Connellsville; his maternal grandparents, James Shubert Jr. of Connellsville, and Darlene Denny and her husband Stush Denny of Dunbar; his paternal grandmother, Wanda Field of Connellsville; his uncle, James Shubert III and his wife Heather and their children, Dillon and Drew of Las Vegas, and Dolly Giachetti and her husband Michael and their son, Michael of Uniontown; and his beloved great-aunts and great-uncles, cousins, and many friends.

He was predeceased by his paternal grandfather, Harvey Field.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Monday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, with Pastor Dale Redick officiating.

Private entombment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.