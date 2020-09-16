1/
Hazel E. Jerson
Hazel E. Jerson, 85, of Norvelt, went to be with the Lord on Sept. 14, 2020.

Born June 7, 1935, in Hempfield Township, she was the daughter of the late Howard and Sarah Raling.

She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Donald D. Jerson; Hazel is survived by her two children, Donald "Jeff" (Nancy) Jerson and Jennifer (Eric) Stroka. She also is survived by six grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; one sister, Darlene Miller; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by two sisters, Betty Anderson and Helen Hough; and a daughter, Colleen Seanor.

She was a member of Mt. Carmel Community Church, Mt Pleasant. Hazel enjoyed reading the Bible daily, playing the piano, and planting flowers.

Family and friends will be received from 7-9 p.m. Wednesday and 2-4 and 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the Jay A. Hoffer Funeral Home, Norvelt. Services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday in the funeral home, with Pastor Rick Fox officiating.

Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery, Kecksburg.

Due to CDC requirements, only 25 people are permitted in the funeral home at one time. Face masks and social distancing are required.



Published in Daily Courier on Sep. 16, 2020.
