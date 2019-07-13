Hazel M. Hixon, 103, of Dawson, passed away peacefully Thursday, July 11, 2019, at her residence. Hazel was born Sept. 24, 1915, in Lower Tyrone Township, a daughter of the late William S. and Mary "Fannie" (Junk) McKnight. She was married to George R. Hixon for 75 years when he passed away on April 15, 2015. Hazel was a graduate of Dunbar Township High School, Class of 1933, and a longtime and faithful member of Christ United Methodist Church in Scottdale, where she was active in the United Methodist Women, the Married Couples Class, and Wednesday Morning Bible Study. Years ago, Hazel was employed at the Old Overholt Broadford Distillery and as a manager at Norstan's Apparel in Connellsville. She was a 75-year member, past matron and secretary of the Elizabeth Bower Order of Eastern Star, Chapter #437. She was a former member of the Bryan United Methodist Church, where she enjoyed working with youth, and Dawson Grange. Hazel will be sadly missed by her loving daughter, Dr. Donna Hixon and her husband Thomas Dawson,of Erie; her step-granddaughter, Dana Dawson and daughter Brooklyn of Atlanta, Ga.; her step-grandson, Carmen Dawson (Ebony Britton) and son Carmen Jr. of Naples, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her four brothers, Oliver Newton, Paul, Glenn, and Robert McKnight; and her sister, Dora Dykun Ganoe. The family expresses its appreciation to her special women friends, who provided lots of loving support over the last four years: Nancy Heisterman, Patty Hennessey, Peggy Bryner, Denise Thorpe, Christy Knight-Goodwin, Pam Philburn, Ellen Hall, Sue Lacey, Mary McKnight, Norma Randall, Tammy Staley, Kasi Staley, Loretta Newell, and Sandy Hall. The family is also grateful for the many years of care provided by her family physician, Dr. Mark Williams. Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Ralph E. Galley Funeral Home, 501 Railroad St., Dawson, 724- 529-2611, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends will be received from 2-6 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home chapel, where funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, with the Rev. Dr. Marvin Watson and the Rev. Kathleen Barnhart co-officiating. Chapel committal service and interment will follow in Dickerson Run Cemetery. Memorials may be made to: Christ United Methodist Church, 201 Market St., Scottdale, PA 15683, or to Second Harvest Food Bank, 1507 Grimm Drive, Erie, PA 16501. Love lasts forever!