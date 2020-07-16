Helen A. Wiltrout, 65, of Mt. Pleasant, formerly of Connellsville, died Monday July 13, 2020, in Excela Health Frick Hospital.

She was born January 5, 1955, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Harry T. and Betty I. Baker Wiltrout.

Helen was a graduate of Connellsville High School. She was employed at the former Luigi's Restaurant. She was a member of the Faith Bible Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher.

She is survived by her siblings, Harry T. Wiltrout Jr. of Connellsville, Betty E. Pirl and her husband Kenneth of Connellsville, Brian Franklin Wiltrout and his wife Lois of Connellsville, Patricia Nettie Snyder of Scottdale, and Theodore Sanford Wiltrout of Connellsville; and numerous nieces and nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews, and great-grandnieces and great-grandnephews.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by an infant brother; and a niece, Lois Wiltrout.

Family and friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Thursday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, with the Rev. Barry Witt officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

