Helen C. Osip Siecinski, 85, of Everson, passed away peacefully Saturday afternoon, June 29, 2019, in Excela Helath Frick Hospital, Mt. Pleasant, with her loving family at her side.

She was born March 21, 1934, in Everson, the daughter of the late Anthony and Rose Sochacka Osip, who died Oct. 13, 1966, and Oct. 13, 1977, respectively.

She was a graduate of the former Scottdale High School, Class of 1952.

Helen was a devout Catholic who loved her church, the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, where she was a lifelong member.

Helen enjoyed working her fill-in puzzles for many years and loved being in her flower garden. She also enjoyed being with her family and loved ones and especially loved to bake for them.

Helen is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved her: her brother, Anthony Osip and wife Lucille of Everson; her loving nieces and nephews, Raymond P. Wolak Jr. of Costa Mesa, Calif., Angel Kitta and husband Michael J. and Adriane R. Wolak, all of Everson, Alan Sitek and wife Julie of Livonia, Mich., James Shandorf of Everson, Carol Shannon and husband Jeff, Rose Osip, and Rita Palmer; and her beloved great-nieces and great-nephews, Alex, Emma, Zach, Connie and Hailey.

In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Chester Siecinski (Feb. 28, 2001); two sisters, Frances Sitek and Frances J. Wolak; five brothers, Erwin, Louis, Eugene, Chester and Joseph Osip; two sisters in infancy, Ann and Mary Osip; one brother in infancy, John Osip; and a nephew, James P. Wolak (Jan. 11, 2017).

Family and friends of Helen are cordially invited from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale. Prayers of Transfer will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral Mass at 11 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. Joseph R.C. Church, Everson, with the Regional Dean, the Very Reverend Daniel Mahoney, VF/Pastor of Holy Family R.C. Church, Latrobe, as Celebrant.

Committal services and interment will follow in St. Joseph Parish Cemetery, Everson, next to her late husband, Chester.

The St. Joseph Rosary Society will recite the Rosary at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

A parish wake service will be held at 7:45 p.m. Wednesday in the funeral home.

