Helen Lilliock Hribal, a longtime resident of Scottdale, passed away peacefully Friday evening, April 5, 2019, in the comfort of her home, surrounded by the love of family.

She was born in Everson, a daughter of the late Adam and Susan Palkovic Lilliock, who died April 1, 1959, and April 3, 1970, respectively.

Helen was a lifetime member of St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, Scottdale, where she was a member of the Altar Society and the church choir. She was proud of the fact that she planted and maintained the annual flower gardens around the church and graciously cleaned the church for 46 years, retiring as a volunteer in 2013.

Helen leaves her memories to be shared with her loving family: her three sons: Alan J. Hribal and wife Vicki, and Ronald M. Hribal and wife Mary, all of Scottdale, and Richard Mark Hribal of New Oxford; her grandchildren, Jill Godzilevsky and husband Alex, Matthew Hribal, A.J. Hribal and fiancé My, and Kevin (Butchie) Pritts; her great-grandchildren, Karson Porter, Xander Godzilevsky, Sophia Hribal, and Lincoln Hribal; and also a number of nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by her husband of 68 years, Covert "Coby" Hribal (Feb. 15, 2014); two grandchildren, Tyler W. Hillegas (Oct. 1, 2007) and Christopher Hribal (Feb. 16, 2019); and her siblings, Julia Keffer, Margaret Parry (Feb. 23, 1998), Mildred Bell (March 28, 1993), Edward Lilliock (May 4, 1977), Emil Lillock, Steve Lillock, and Frank Lilliock (July 10, 2012).

Helen's family would like to thank Gayle Schuster and Medi Home Hospice for their exemplary care and compassion shown to Helen and her family.

In lieu of customary remembrances, the family suggests memorials be made to St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 525 Porter Ave., Scottdale, PA 15683, in Helen's memory.

Friends and family are cordially invited to gather and share remembrances of Helen at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at St. John Byzantine Catholic Church, 525 Porter Ave, Scottdale, followed by the Divine Liturgy, to be intoned at 11 a.m., with her pastor, the Rev. Oleh Seremchuk, as Celebrant.

Private interment will follow in St. John Byzantine Cemetery, Scottdale.

Funeral arrangements for Helen have been entrusted to the care of the Frank Kapr Funeral Home, Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

To view Helen's obituary and service time, please visit www.kapr.com.