Helen J. Szolek Eberharter, 101½, formerly of Scottdale, passed away Friday evening, March 6, 2020, in Harmon House Care Center, Mt. Pleasant.
Helen was born in Everson, Oct. 26, 1918, a daughter of the late George and Valeria Jankowski Szolek, who died June 25, 1975, and October 18, 1962, respectively.
Helen was a longtime and faithful member of the Partner Parish of St. John The Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, where she was also a member of the Church Ladies Guild and assisted in many dinners for the church and made pierogies for many years. Helen was also an avid bingo player.
In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband of 45 years, Stephen F. Eberharter, March 16, 1993; her four brothers, Joseph Szolek, July 17, 1954; Walter J. "Shorty" Szolek, Nov. 16, 2000; Michael "Mickey" Szolek, Sept. 18, 2010; John J. "Jippy" Szolek, Sept. 21, 2011; her two sisters, Veronica Szolek, at the age of 6 years, and Catherine V. Czekaj, May 29, 1998.
Helen was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving Helen are a number of loving nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are cordially invited to the Frank Kapr Funeral Home Inc., 417 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, from 4-8 p.m. on Tuesday.
A parish vigil service will be held at 7:45 p.m. on Tuesday in the funeral home.
Parting prayers will be offered at 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday in the funeral home, followed by her funeral mass at 10 a.m. in the Partner Parish of St. John the Baptist R.C. Church, Scottdale, with the Rev Elmer Alforque, as celebrant.
Interment will follow in St. John's Parish Cemetery.
Helen's family will be forever grateful to Dr. Mark Williams for his professional services throughout the years, Grane Hospice for their loving care and the staff of Harmon House Care Center for their exemplary care and compassion shown to Helen.
