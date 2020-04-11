Home

POWERED BY

Services
Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home
28 Connellsville St
Dunbar, PA 15431
(724) 277-8514
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Klink
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Klink


1926 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Klink Obituary

Helen Klink, 94, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.

Helen was born Jan. 11, 1926 ,in Connellsville, daughter of Dominick Damico and Caroline Damico.

Surviving are children, Sharon Lutz (Ken), Harold Klink Jr. (Denise), Bonnie Wilcox, and Stanley Klink; brother, Michael Damico of Florida; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and one great-granddaughter.

She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Klink; daughter, Mary Jane Vilella (John); brothers, Sullivan Damico and Louis Damico; and sisters, Irene Maddas and Jennie Maddas.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. Private services will be held at Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.

Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to or the Hillman Cancer Center.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -