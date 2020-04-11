|
|
Helen Klink, 94, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, April 8, 2020, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
Helen was born Jan. 11, 1926 ,in Connellsville, daughter of Dominick Damico and Caroline Damico.
Surviving are children, Sharon Lutz (Ken), Harold Klink Jr. (Denise), Bonnie Wilcox, and Stanley Klink; brother, Michael Damico of Florida; several grandchildren; nieces and nephews; and one great-granddaughter.
She was predeceased by her husband, Harold Klink; daughter, Mary Jane Vilella (John); brothers, Sullivan Damico and Louis Damico; and sisters, Irene Maddas and Jennie Maddas.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, there will be no public visitation. Private services will be held at Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar, with Pastor Robert Wrachford officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Auburn Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions are suggested to or the Hillman Cancer Center.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.