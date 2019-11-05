|
Helen P. Nichelson Ohler, 91, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Eicher's Family Home, Normalville.
She was born Sept. 8, 1928, in Normalville, a daughter of the late William and Mary Martha Zinsky Nichelson.
Prior to her retirement, Helen worked as a seamstress for the former Connellsville Sportsware for 34 years. She was a member of the Normalville United Methodist Church and its Willing Workers Sunday School Class.
Helen will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by her loving family: her sister, Betty M. Stillwagon of Point Marion; her nieces, Sandra Shipley and Carol Ritenour and husband Terry, all of Normalville; her great-niece and great-nephew, Amanda Shipley and William Light; her great-grand-nephews and great-grand-niece, Dakota, David, and Hannah Shipley; and her great-great-grandnephew and great-greatgrand niece, Kolby and Alaya.
In addition to her parents, Helen was predeceased by a niece, Alice Colgan.
Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455- 2310, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Steven Lamb officiating.
A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations be made to the Normalville U.M. Church, 3270 Springfield Pike, Normalville, PA 15469, in memory of Helen P. Ohler.
