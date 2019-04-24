Home

POWERED BY

Services
Samuel C Brooks Funeral Home
111 East Green St
Connellsville, PA 15425
(724) 628-1430
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Routzahn
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Routzahn

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Helen Routzahn Obituary

Helen Routzahn, 88, of Connellsville, died Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Hillside Estates Suites, where she was residing.

She was born April 4, 1931, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Baker Taxacher.

Helen retired from Frick Hospital, where she worked as an LPN. She was a member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America.

Helen is survived by three children, John Routzahn and his wife Kathy, Ruth Ann Martin, and David Routzahn and his wife Becky, all of Connellsville; six grandchildren, Mark Routzahn and his wife Cherie, Richard Routzahn and his wife Amy, Lee Martin and his wife Beth, Timothy Martin, Elizabeth Routzahn and Aaron Starks, and Matthew Routzahn and Elizabeth Butt; and seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Derek, Adam, Jackson, Nicholas, Todd, and Tanner.

Helen was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ralph E. "Buck" Routzahn; a daughter, Mary Routzahn; two infant sons; her brothers, John, Edgar, Fred, Earl, Robert, and Albert Taxacher; and her sisters, Clare Yanuck, Louise Fabian, Florence Saxon, Dolly Fink ,and an infant sister.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now