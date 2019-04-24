Helen Routzahn, 88, of Connellsville, died Monday, April 22, 2019, in the Hillside Estates Suites, where she was residing.

She was born April 4, 1931, in Connellsville, a daughter of the late Edward and Mary Baker Taxacher.

Helen retired from Frick Hospital, where she worked as an LPN. She was a member of the Mt. Olive Evangelical Church of North America.

Helen is survived by three children, John Routzahn and his wife Kathy, Ruth Ann Martin, and David Routzahn and his wife Becky, all of Connellsville; six grandchildren, Mark Routzahn and his wife Cherie, Richard Routzahn and his wife Amy, Lee Martin and his wife Beth, Timothy Martin, Elizabeth Routzahn and Aaron Starks, and Matthew Routzahn and Elizabeth Butt; and seven great-grandchildren, Brandon, Derek, Adam, Jackson, Nicholas, Todd, and Tanner.

Helen was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Ralph E. "Buck" Routzahn; a daughter, Mary Routzahn; two infant sons; her brothers, John, Edgar, Fred, Earl, Robert, and Albert Taxacher; and her sisters, Clare Yanuck, Louise Fabian, Florence Saxon, Dolly Fink ,and an infant sister.

Friends will be received from 2-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, where services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with the Rev. Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in the Mt. Olive Cemetery.

