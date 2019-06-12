Henry A. White, 84, of Connellsville, died Tuesday, June 11, 2019, at UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh.

Henry was born Sept. 23, 1934, in Dawson, a son of the late Joseph and Hannah (Johnson) White.

Prior to his retirement, Henry worked for many years in maintenance for Connellsville State/Highlands Hospital.

He served his country in the United States Army, and he was Protestant by faith.

He was a former member of the Connellsville Eagles #493 and the Moose Lodge #16.

He was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

He is survived by many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters, Goldie Goodman, Kathern Clem, Virginia Hone, Ellen Orndorff, Adeline Burkhart, Lillian Hone, and Edna Hone; and brothers, Andrew and Eugene White and Leon Knight.

Family and friends will be received from 9 a.m. to noon Thursday, the hour of service, in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Cochran Cemetery, Dawson.

