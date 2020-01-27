|
Henry E. Nicholson, 69, of Connellsville, passed away Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, in Highlands Hospital.
He was born Aug. 31, 1950, in Connellsville, a son of the late Clarence E. and Dorothy L. (Forsythe) Nicholson.
Henry was a member of Calvin United Presbyterian Church, Scottdale, and its dartball league for many years. He was a 1969 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. Henry attended Greensburg Institute of Technology and worked at the former Miedel's Restaurant during school. He then went to work for PPG Industries at the South Greensburg, Mt. Zion, Ill., and Creighton plants before retiring with 30 years of service. He also worked as a casual courier for Highlands Hospital for 15 years.
Henry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and especially spending time with his granddaughter, Gina Marie, whom he loved and cherished very much, enjoying her tea parties and coloring pictures. He also enjoyed "Fury," his fourlegged companion, and telling jokes to all, but especially little kids so he could hear their laughter.
Henry is survived by his wife of 46 years, Sharon (Sommers) Nicholson; a daughter, Nicole L. Nicholson and fiancé Steven Perez; a granddaughter, Gina Marie Perez; sisters, Anita Nicholson, Charlotte Frederick and husband John, and Elaine Good and husband Jeff; sisters in-law, Debbie Kinneer and husband Jerry, Donna Baird and husband Rob, Pamela Sommers, and Mary Sommers; and nieces and nephews, Michael, Amy, Jeremy, Justin, Christine, Brian, Kelly, Ashley, and Whitney.
In addition to his parents, Henry was predeceased by his cousin, John Husband, who was like a brother to Henry; brother-in-law, Edwin C. "Buddy" Sommers; motherin law, Arlene M. Sommers; and many aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Henry will be missed by many who came to know him.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Henry's memory may be made to: Connellsville Police K-9 Unit Relief Fund, or Fayette County Cultural Trust c/o Connellsville Canteen.
Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Wednesday and 9:30-10:30 a.m. Thursday, the time of service, in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.
Interment will follow in Mt. Olive Cemetery.
