Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
(440) 933-3202
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019
1:30 PM - 3:30 PM
Busch Funeral and Crematory Services
163 Avon Belden Road
Avon Lake, OH 44012
Herbert F. Morgan Obituary

Herbert F. "Spank" Morgan, 83, of Sheffield Lake, Ohio, passed on Sept. 19, 2019, surrounded by his loving family in his home.

Spank was born to Violetta Morgan on Oct. 16, 1935, in Connellsville.

Spank is survived by his wife, Maxine (nee Pierce); daughters, Shiela of Colorado, Vickie of Ohio, Kim of California, and Becky of Ohio; six grandchildren, Dominique and Erik of Colorado, Morgan and Maddie of California, and Ricky and Pierce of Ohio; and loving nieces, nephews, and cousins.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary; mother, Violetta Morgan; and several loving aunts and uncles.

Memorial contributions are suggested to Disabled American Veterans, dav.org; or to the , 1689 E. 115th St., Cleveland, OH 44106.

Friends may call from 1:30- 3:30 p.m. Sunday at the Busch Funeral Home, 163 Avon Belden Road, Avon Lake, Ohio, 440-933-3202, www.buschcares.com, for a memorial visitation from 1:30-3:30.

