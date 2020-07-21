Homer Edward Richter, 88, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020, at home with his loving wife by his side.

He was born Aug. 10, 1931, in Searights, a son of the late Arthur and Bessie (Whitehair) Richter.

Prior to his retirement, he worked at Anchor Hocking Cap, where he was a tow motor operator.

Homer was a lifetime member of the Irishtown Sportsmen's Club.

He attended the First Baptist Church of Connellsville.

Homer is survived by his wife, Norma J. Richter; stepson, William C. Clark and wife Melissa of Connellsville; several grandchildren; sister, Genevieve Bloom of Albuquerque, N.M.; and brothersin law, William Shearer Jr. of Connellsville and Robert W. Shearer and wife Catherine of Connellsville.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his son, Ronald Richter (December 2019); first wife, Betty Shoenberger-Richter; two brothers, Arthur Richter and Joseph Richter; and an infant brother.

Funeral arrangements are under the care and supervision of the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home, Inc., 418 N. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425.

There will be no viewing held.

Private interment will be held in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Connellsville.

