Homer "Luke" Laws, 91, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Thursday, June 20, 2019, at his home. He was born February 12, 1928, in Springfield Twp., Fayette County, a son of the late John and Mary Fulton Shultz Laws. Luke began driving truck at the age of 15 and continued to do so until retirement. He and Rosie were married at 18 years of age. Luke could often be seen playing his guitar, singing and entertaining those around him. Luke "Pappy" could always be counted on to make up a song for his grandkids, and always made time for his family and friends. After retirement, Luke could be seen tending to his large vegetable garden, the bounty of which he proudly shared with others. When he wasn't working in the garden, he could be seen wearing his straw hat, mowing the lawn. He truly loved being outdoors, so much so, that he slept with his window open, regardless of the outside temperature. He will always be remembered by family and friends for his kind and giving spirit. His legacy of honesty, integrity, and compassion will continue to live in those whose lives he touched and loved. In addition to his parents, John and Mary Fulton Shultz Laws, Luke was predeceased by his wife of 59 years, Rosella Leighty Laws; infant son, Rocky David; infant daughter, Vicki Sue; siblings Clyde Laws, Elmer Shultz, Simon Shultz, Louise Shultz Richter; and daughter-in-law, Carla McElhaney Laws. He leaves behind a son, Larry (Pamela Prior) Laws; daughters Candace (Wayne) Johnson and Roxanne Laws; grandchildren Shawnee (Derek) Storm, Windi (Kevin) Kretchman, Shadyia (Aaron) Watson, Aileen (Brion) Reiber, Larry Ray (Sirena) Laws, Sara Wright, Mariah Barnett and Emily Barnett; 16 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Family and friend will be received from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc., at the corner of route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Rd., Melcroft (724-455-2310). Additional viewing will be held from 10-11 a.m. Monday, the hour of a Funeral Service in the Clinton Church of God, 406 Buchanan Rd., Normalville, PA. 15469, with Aaron Watson officiating. A committal service and interment will follow in the Normalville Cemetery.