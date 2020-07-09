Houston Alexander Harshman, 8-month-old beloved infant son of Latasha N. Cost and Robert K. Harshman, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Highlands Hospital in Connellsville.

He was born Nov. 1, 2019, in Morgantown, W.Va.

In addition to his devoted parents, he is survived by brothers, Jordan, Robert Jr., Aybel, Thomas and Fynn; and sisters, Brooklyn and Layla. Houston also is survived by maternal grandparents, Robert and Eugenia Cost and Jodi and Morris Garret; paternal grandmother, Janice Reed; and by a number of loving aunts, uncles and many cousins.

Deceased are his paternal grandfather, Gary Reed; and a close family friend, Chad Pirl.

The family will receive friends from 3-8 p.m. Thursday in the Crusade for Jesus Apostolic Church, Route 119N, Point Marion. A brief service will begin at 8 p.m. in the church. Arrangements are in the care of the Richard R. Herod Funeral Home, Point Marion.

