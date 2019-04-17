Hubert "Hubie" McKenzie Jr., 68, of Ligonier, passed away on April 16, 2019.

He was born Nov. 10, 1950, in Connellsville, a son of the late Hubert G. McKenzie Sr. and Ethel (Broadwater) McKenzie.

Prior to retirement, he was employed as a coal miner. Hubie was always the life of the party.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Gales; and three brothers, David, Edward and Carl McKenzie.

He is survived by his family, who loved him dearly: daughter, Kelly Henry; son, Chad McKenzie; two granddaughters, Jenna Henry and Adria McKenzie; two sisters, Patricia Clark and Margaret McKenzie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.