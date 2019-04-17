Home

POWERED BY

Services
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
724-238-2611
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Snyder Funeral Home Inc
Bell & 402 East Church St
Ligonier, PA 15658
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hubert McKenzie
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hubert McKenzie Jr.


1950 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Hubert McKenzie Jr. Obituary

Hubert "Hubie" McKenzie Jr., 68, of Ligonier, passed away on April 16, 2019.

He was born Nov. 10, 1950, in Connellsville, a son of the late Hubert G. McKenzie Sr. and Ethel (Broadwater) McKenzie.

Prior to retirement, he was employed as a coal miner. Hubie was always the life of the party.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Helen Gales; and three brothers, David, Edward and Carl McKenzie.

He is survived by his family, who loved him dearly: daughter, Kelly Henry; son, Chad McKenzie; two granddaughters, Jenna Henry and Adria McKenzie; two sisters, Patricia Clark and Margaret McKenzie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Family and friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Thursday at the Snyder Funeral Home, Inc., 402 E. Church St., Ligonier.

Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now