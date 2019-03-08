Home

FERGUSON FUNERAL HOME
Ida M. Byers, 74, of Ruffsdale (South Huntingdon Township), passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019.

Ida's transition to the other side took place in the same house in which she was born on June 6, 1944. She was a daughter of the late Lewis and Alice (Mellinger) Trayter.

Ida married Russell L. Byers on July 21, 1963, and was a devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and homemaker.

She worked the family farm and enjoyed gardening, flowers, fishing, and making hay.

Ida will be sadly missed by her loving family; her husband of 55 years, Russell L. Byers; her daughter, Tammy Hedegus and her husband Richard of South Huntingdon Township; her two grandchildren, Amanda King and her husband Michael, and Richard Hegegus Jr. and girlfriend Jessica; her two great-grandchildren, Gage Hegedus and Evelyn King; her siblings, Joanne Moore and husband Charlie, Delmer "Sonny" Trayter and wife Frances, John Trayter and wife Linda, Margie Wood, Edward Trayter and wife Cyndi, Donna Dyson and husband Billie, Ronald Trayter and wife Sue, and David Trayter and wife Mary Beth; her sister in-law, Joni (Kutska) Trayter; and numerous nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son, Russell L. Byers Jr.; and her brother, Arthur W. "Artie" Trayter.

Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724- 887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. At the request of the decedent, there will be no viewing or visitation. A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: COPD Foundation at 1-866-731- COPD.

Love lasts forever!

