Idamae M. Alsop, 106, lifelong resident of Connellsville, entered into eternal rest on Nov. 11, 2020.

She is the last member of her immediate family.

Idamae graduated from the Connellsville Area High School in 1932 and was a Junior High School and East cafeteria worker, retiring in 1975. She was also employed as a domestic and worked in a factory making rubber bullets during the war. Idamae volunteered with the Connellsville Canteen during World War II. She was involved in the foster parenting program for 15 years and sheltered seven children during this time, receiving an award for her dedication and service. Idamae was also a den mother for Boy Scouts.

Idamae and her husband James operated Alsop's Dinette on Davidson Hill in Connellsville for five years. She held the position of superintendent of the Sunday School and church clerk at Highland Baptist Church for more than 60 years. Adamae was confirmed as Mother of the Church in 1989.

"Idie," as she is affectionately called by family and friends, married James A. Alsop, a former City of Connellsville police officer, in 1933. To this union was born a daughter who died in infancy.

Idamae is survived by her youngest sister's four children, whom she raised as her own upon her death in 1968, Joyce A. Pratt, Charlene M. Williams (Raymond), Joseph H. Anderson Jr., and James A. Anderson (Kolanda); her niece, Janice Allen, who provided care; as well as a multitude of nieces and nephews who loved her dearly; and several cousins from her husband's side.

Idamae was preceded in death by her husband, James in 1966; her infant daughter, Marlene in 1934; her parents, Lillie Mae Jackson Henderson Meadows and William Meadows; 15 siblings; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday in Highland Baptist Church, 136 N. Eighth St., Connellsville. Visitation will be limited to 25 people maximum at one time in the church. Everyone attending visitation hours will be required to wear a face mask. A private service will be held at 1:15 p.m., with Pastor Lee Johnson officiating.

Interment will follow in Middle Presbyterian Cemetery, Mt. Pleasant.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Highland Baptist Church.

Special thanks to the Rev. and Mrs. Lee Johnson, Highland Baptist Church; and the nurses and aides at Harmon House, Grane Hospice, Frick Wound Care, and Uniontown Wound Care.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628-9033.

