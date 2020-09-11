Our most beautiful, glamorous and beloved mother, Imogene Thayer, of Scottdale, passed on Feb.12, 2020, at the age of 91.

She was the daughter of James M. Thayer and Mary Thayer.

Imogene is survived by her brother, James Thayer, also of Scottdale; along with her children, Pamela, Ashley and James; four grandchildren, Nicholas, Athena, Amara and Alyssa; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Our mother, Imogene, was a graduate of the Class of 1946 at Scottdale High School, where she was crowned Grid Iron Queen, and she was also drum major. She loved to lead the high school band onto the stadium field right before the start of the football games. She also genuinely loved all her classmates who were in attendance at those games. Mom's great love of people never waned throughout her lifetime.

She married Robert E. Swaney of Connellsville when she was 19 years old. They moved out-of-area, eventually settling in southern California. Imogene had a diverse career path as a candy maker, receptionist for Singer Sewing Machine Company, and secretary at the state capital in Sacramento and also for Ford Motors. Her final career came in real estate sales, a job so suited for her because of her real love of people.

Sadly, our mother became a widow in 1996, when our father Robert died. Years later, she married again, to William Bilbo. They remained married 17 years until his passing. Although alone again, Mom was always surrounded and supported by great friends, including her lifetime best friend, Hazel Mae Supri of Camarillo, Calif. Throughout the years, Mom and Hazel completed a lot of their bucket list together. They had so much fun. They were a lot like sisters.

Eventually, our mother needed in-home care, and as prayers are often answered, the care provider turned out to be Thomas Stockman, one of the most dedicated and kindest of caregivers. Over the years, Tom took great care of our mother, and she cherished their friendship.

In closing, we miss you so much, Mom. The ravine seems wide and deep. How can we ever fill it without you? We so miss your laughter and your great sense of humor. We miss seeing your sky blue eyes. We miss your calming and loving ways. We miss holding your hand. We hope that one day, as your children, we will be with you again.

Our mother, Imogene, was baptized, and she believed in Jesus, as do we. A memorial service will be held for her at Valley Oaks Memorial in Westlake Village, Calif. The service will be held outside on a beautiful knoll. Pastor Steve Herder of the Ascension Lutheran Church of the Oaks will lead the service.