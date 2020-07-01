Irene Nakles, 96, of Connellsville, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, in Marquis Gardens Place, Uniontown.

She was born Dec. 9, 1923, in Donora, a daughter of the late Michael and Velma Kasuba Grcich.

Mrs. Nakles was a member of the Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church, Connellsville. Among her hobbies and interests, she enjoyed fashion, baking, sewing, puppeteering, flower arranging, music and dancing.

She is survived by her daughter, Karen Nakles and her husband Justus Frederick Cox of Connellsville; her grandson, Bentley Nakles Kerfoot and his wife Samantha of Dallas, Texas; and two great-grandsons, Max and Nicholas Kerfoot of Dallas, Texas.

Mrs. Nakles was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Edward G. Nakles in 2008; a daughter, Diane Nakles Kerfoot; and her brothers, George, Joseph, Stephen and John Grcich.

As per the wishes of the family, viewing and services will be private, with entombment in Green Ridge Memorial Park Mausoleum.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of Marquis Gardens Place for their excellent care, concern and love shown to Irene during her time there. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Carnegie Free Library, 299 S. Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Irene Nakles.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.