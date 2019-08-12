|
Isaac Ruben Nelson, 22, of Scottdale, died early Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019, at his residence.
He was born July 23, 1997, in Mt. Pleasant, the son of Lydia Jane Rowe Nelson of Scottdale and Jimmy R. Fuentes of Crystal City, Texas.
Isaac was a 2016 graduate of Southmoreland High School. He was employed by Latrobe Janitorial Supply.
Isaac is gone from our lives, but will forever remain in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.
In addition to his parents, Isaac is survived by his fiancee, Katie Leigh Greenawalt of Scottdale; his soon-to-be born child, Travis Isaac Jay Nelson, who is due Aug. 7, 2019; his stepfather, James Edward Nelson Sr. of Scottdale; his paternal grandparents, Yolanda Davila of Lubbock, Texas; his paternal grandfather, Romera Fuentes of Texas; his siblings, James Nelson Jr., Tyler Nelson, Destiny Nelson, Ariana Nelson, Matthew Hernley, Kara Nelson, Silas Nelson, and Isebella Wilkins, all of Scottdale, and Jimmy Fuentes and Angel Fuentes, both of Crystal City, Texas; and a number of aunts and uncles.
Isaac was preceded in death by an angel baby on Nov. 24, 2017; his maternal grandmother, Mary Suppers; and his uncle, Richard Ray Contreras.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 12, 2019, at the New Hope Alliance Church, 229 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale, at which time a memorial service will begin, with Pastor Neil Stevens presiding.
