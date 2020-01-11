|
Isaac Ruben Nelson, 22 years young, died unexpectedly early Sunday morning, Aug. 4, 2019, at his residence.
He was the beloved son of Lydia J. Nelson of Scottdale and Jimmy R. Fuentes of Crystal City, Texas.
Isaac was a 2016 graduate of Southmoreland High School. He was employed by Janitor Supply in Latrobe. He enjoyed playing basketball and video games on the Play- Station.
In addition to his parents, Isaac is survived by his son, Travis Isaac J. Nelson; siblings, James Nelson Jr., Tyler Nelson, Destiny Nelson, Ariana Nelson, Matthew Hernley, Kara Nelson, Silas Nelson, and Isebella Wilkins, all of Pennsylvania, and Jimmy Fuentes and Angel Fuentes of Texas; stepfather, James E. Nelson Sr. of Scottdale; his maternal uncles, Steven Rowe, Robert Suppers and Justin Rowe; his paternal grandparents, Yolanda
Davila and Ramiro Fuentes of Texas; his paternal uncles, Louis Contreras and Robert Contreras; and paternal aunts, Linda Fuentes and Lisa Ramos, all of Texas.
Isaac may be gone from our lives, but he will forever remain in the hearts of those who loved him. As he used to say, "No matter where life takes me, you'll find me with a smile."