Ivan Neil Kalp, 88, of Jones Mills, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020, at his home, while surrounded and comforted by his loving family.

He was born Nov. 27, 1931, in White, a son of the late Aubrey M. and Viola M. White Kalp.

Ivan was a graduate of the former Ramsay High School in Mt. Pleasant.

Prior to his retirement, he was the owner/operator of Ivan Kalp Lumber in Jones Mills.

He was a veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Army.

He attended the Valley Brethren Church in Donegal.

Ivan was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather. He like hunting, fishing, and feeding deer.

He will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wife of 54 years, Alice M. Schrock Kalp; his children, Amy Mathews and husband William B. of Donegal, and Jason Kalp and wife Marcie of Donegal; and his grandchildren, Lauren Mathews, Lindsey Mathews and fiancé Jeremy Withrow, and Celeste Kalp.

Ivan was the last surviving member of his immediate family.

Family and friends will be received from 6-8 p.m. Friday and 10-11 a.m. Saturday, the hour of a funeral service, in the Mark C. Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310, with Pastor William Yoder officiating.

A committal service and interment will follow in the Calvary Cemetery, Acme.

Military rites will be conducted by the Donegal VFW and American Legion Honor Guard.

To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfhmelcroft.com.



Published in Daily Courier on Nov. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
13
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
NOV
14
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
NOV
14
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Clyde Brooks Funeral Home Inc
