Dr. Jack M. Lynn, 69, passed away peacefully Feb. 10, 2020, at his home in Laguna Beach, Calif., after a sixmonth battle with cancer.
He was born March 23, 1950, in Connellsville, a son of the late Lewis M. and Betty J. (LaPorte) Lynn.
Jack was a 1968 graduate of Connellsville Area High School. He attended West Virginia University, where he played on the men's golf team. He then earned his D.M.D. degree from the University of Pittsburgh School of Dental Medicine. He served there as an associate professor, receiving the Outstanding Clinical Instructor of the Year Award 1975-76. Dr. Lynn also received maxillofacial surgery training from the University of Pennsylvania and received the 1989 Clinician of the Year Award from the American Association for Functional Orthodontics for his contributions to the study of TMJ disorders and treatment. Dr. Lynn was known for his gentle treatment of patients at his dental practice in Connellsville, serving many residents of the area, as well as in Wexford prior to moving to California. While living in Connellsville, Dr. Lynn was a member of Otterbein United Methodist Church and Pleasant Valley Country Club, where he was former club champion. He was also a past master of King Solomon's Lodge No. 346 Free and Accepted Masons.
Dr. Lynn moved to Laguna Beach in 2002, where he owned and operated Time Defiance Fitness, a personal fitness studio dedicated to the needs of the mature population. He was a member of the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and the National Federation of Professional Trainers.
Dr. Lynn enjoyed sharing his musical talent while playing the piano and keyboard, was an avid mountain biker, and enjoyed scuba diving and photography.
Dr. Lynn is survived by his sons, Jeffrey Lynn (Gina Hiben) of Pittsburgh, Adam Lynn and wife Leah of San Clemente, Calif., and Brian Lynn of Vail, Colo.; a grandson, Chase Lynn; his brother, Dr. Richard Lynn and wife Susan of Mt. Pleasant; and sister, Judith Lynn-Craig and husband Barry Craig of Connellsville. He also is survived by an uncle, Robert Lynn and wife Sally of Vanderbilt; as well as nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and cousins. Dr. Lynn also is survived by a special friend, loving companion and caregiver, Elvia Gomez and her dog, Charger.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Laguna Beach, Calif.