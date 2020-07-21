Jacklyn M. Hartenstein Henry, 93, of Connellsville, died Saturday, July 18, 2020, in the Uniontown Hospital.

She was born May 13, 1927, in Wheeling, W.Va., a daughter of the late Howard and Vancie Wilson Hartenstein.

Mrs. Henry was a graduate of Wheeling High School. She was a member and secretary of the Christian Church of Connellsville for 40 years. She was a Girl Scout leader trainer for the Lake to River Girl Scout Council. She also previously worked for the Wheeling Telephone Co.

She is survived by two daughters, Kristina Wojewodka and her husband Joseph of Martin's Ferry, Ohio, and Heidi Eutsey and her husband George of Connellsville; two grandchildren, Kasey Eutsey and his wife Jocelyn of Connellsville, and Elle Eutsey of Washington, D.C., and a great-grandson, Brody.

She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband, Martin W. Henry in 1991; her sisters, Betty Edwards, Virginia Mumley, Ruth Hodgkiss, and Judy Redmond; and her brothers, William and Dick Hartenstein.

Family and friends will be received from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, the hour of service, in the Christian Church of Connellsville, with the Rev. Paul Sandusky officiating.

Interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to the Christian Church of Connellsville, 212 Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, in memory of Jacklyn M. Hartenstein Henry.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the family asks that if attending, you adhere to state guidelines, including the wearing of a mask and social distancing in the church.

All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.

