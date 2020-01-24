|
|
Jacob (Jake) Paul Monosky, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab.
Jacob was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.
He is survived by a daughter, Rachel Monosky; sonin law, Dane Firestone; grandson, Hunter Firestone; brothers, John Monosky and wife Maggie, Roger Monosky and wife Debbie, and Phillip Monosky; sisters, Cheryl Groh and husband Jim, Teresa
Cole and husband Martin, Patty Monosky and husband Bobby, Kim Monosky, and Linda Pereira; and sister-inlaw, Goldie Clark.
He was predeceased by his parents, Jacob Monosky and Ada Cable; ex-wife, Roberta (Birdie) Monosky; brother, Alan Clark; and sister, Thelma Powell.
Family and friends are invited to a memorial service, to be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville.