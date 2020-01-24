Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
At Funeral Home
Connellsville, PA
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Jacob Monosky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jacob P. Monosky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jacob P. Monosky Obituary

Jacob (Jake) Paul Monosky, 67, of Connellsville, passed away Monday, Jan. 12, 2020, at Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab.

Jacob was a retired truck driver. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, and spending time with his family.

He is survived by a daughter, Rachel Monosky; sonin law, Dane Firestone; grandson, Hunter Firestone; brothers, John Monosky and wife Maggie, Roger Monosky and wife Debbie, and Phillip Monosky; sisters, Cheryl Groh and husband Jim, Teresa

Cole and husband Martin, Patty Monosky and husband Bobby, Kim Monosky, and Linda Pereira; and sister-inlaw, Goldie Clark.

He was predeceased by his parents, Jacob Monosky and Ada Cable; ex-wife, Roberta (Birdie) Monosky; brother, Alan Clark; and sister, Thelma Powell.

Family and friends are invited to a memorial service, to be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020, at Richard Kucera Funeral Home, 127 E. Fairview Ave., Connellsville.

Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jacob's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -