James A. Boyer, 78, of Uniontown, passed away Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020, in Uniontown Healthcare and Rehab Center.
He was born July 3, 1941, in Uniontown, son of the late Paul Brownfield Boyer and Virginia Woods Boyer.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Paul D. Boyer; and daughter, Leslie "Collie" Owings.
Jim was a 1959 graduate of Point Marion High School. He worked as an installer for AT&T. Jim was an antique dealer and was a member of BPOE Elks #503.
Left to cherish Jim's memory are his wife, Lucinda "Cindy" Bowers Boyer; sons, James A. Boyer,Jr. and wife Chris of Harrisburg, and Jason Boyer of Plano, Texas; daughters, Christin Decker Thomas and husband Greg of Uniontown, and Cassandra Decker of Lake Worth, Fla.; brother, Alfred W. Boyer and wife Marcelene of Hagerstown, Md.; and five grandchildren.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the Andrew D. Ferguson Funeral Home and Crematories, Inc., 80 Morgantown St., Uniontown. At Jim's request, there will be no public viewing.
Donations in memory of Jim can be made to the Fayette County Association for the Blind, 48 Bierer Lane, Uniontown, PA 15401, or Fayette Friends of Animals, P.O. Box 1282, Uniontown, PA 15401.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at adferguson.com and on the funeral home Facebook page.