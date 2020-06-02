James A. "Jim" Silbaugh III, 77, of Connellsville (Bullskin Township), passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020, in the UPMC Mercy Hospital, Pittsburgh. He was born May 24, 1943, in Vanderbilt, a son of the late James A. Silbaugh II and the late Anna Mae Workman Silbaugh Hoover and his stepfather, Ivan Hoover.Jim was a graduate of the former Dunbar Township High School. He was a former manager of the former Gatlings Auto Parts Store in Connellsville and later worked as a security guard for Point Security. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of the Connellsville American Legion. Jim was a member of the Pleasant Valley Lions Club and a lifetime member of the South Connellsville Rod and Gun Club, and he was associated with the Boys Scouts of America, having served as commissioner of Troop #101 of the Otterbein U.M. Church. He was also a member of the Otterbein United Methodist Church in Connellsville. Jim liked to hunt and enjoyed spending time at his cabin in Brockport, but most of all, he loved spending time in his garage, tinkering around on different projects that he had undertaken.Jim will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving family: his wonderful wife of 49 years, Donna M. Little Silbaugh; his daughter, Susan Ambrisco of Connellsville; his son, James A. Silbaugh IV and wife Christine of Connellsville; his grandchildren, Jon Michael Ambrisco II of Dunbar, Dakota James Silbaugh and wife Brianna, Alexis Silbaugh, and Alyssa Silbaugh, all of Connellsville; his sister, Ruth Silbaugh Stauffer and husband Bill of Ohio; and several nieces and nephews.In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a great-granddaughter, Aria Jane Silbaugh.Family and friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Wednesday in the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville, 724- 628-1430, where a funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, with Pastor Steven Lamb officiating.A committal service and interment will follow in Green Ridge Memorial Park, Pennsville. To leave a message or send condolences, please visit our website at www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Jun. 2, 2020.