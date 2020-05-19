James A. Stewart, 57, of Connellsville, died Sunday, May 17, 2020, in UPMC Presbyterian Hospital.He was born Oct. 26, 1962, in Connellsville, a son of Frances Fidazzo Cooper of Connellsville and the late Ronald Cooper.James was a truck driver, having retired from SuperValu in New Stanton. He was a 1982 graduate of Connellsville Area High School.In addition to his mother, he is survived by his wife, Tiffany Hatcher Stewart; four children, Chelsea Stewart and her boyfriend Joshua Dugan of Ruffsdale, Dylan Frisch and his girlfriend Kayla Bloom of Connellsville, Gianna Stewart at home, and Nico Stewart at home; and one brother, Ronald Cooper of Connellsville.In addition to his father, he was predeceased by a brother, Donald Stewart.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, viewing and services will be private. Should one desire, floral, charitable and monetary offerings are being accepted.All arrangements are under the direction of the Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., 111 E. Green St., Connellsville.To offer a condolence or remembrance, please visit www.brooksfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Daily Courier on May 19, 2020.