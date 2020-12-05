1/
James E. Marnell Sr.
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

James E. Marnell Sr., 81, of Dunbar, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Uniontown Hospital.

He was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Dunbar, son of the late John and Goldie (Murray) Marnell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Elma (Robinson) Marnell, lovingly known as "Tucky" by her loved ones; also siblings, Theresa Cook, Rose Jean Baker, Nina Riley, Robert Marnell, and John D. Marnell; an infant brother, Michael; and a brother-in-law, John Frick.

James was Catholic by faith, and had attended Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during peacetime era. Prior to retirement, he was a welder for Rack Engineering on the West Side of Connellsville for 35 years. Affectionately known as "Bunch" by his family and friends, he was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Mark Orndorff and wife Laura of Spartanburg, S.C., and James E. Marnell

Jr. and wife Christine of Lemont Furnace; three beloved grandchildren, Alexis Orndorff, Rachel Marnell, and Madison Marnell; his sister, Regina Frick of Dunbar; a sister in-law, Geneva Marnell of Texas; a brother-in-law, William Robinson and wife Mary Jo of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

The immediate family and close friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Ext., Uniontown. A Blessing Service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik officiating.

Military honors will be accorded.

Social distancing must be observed, and masks must be worn as mandated by CDC COVID-19 restrictions.

Interment will be privately held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.

For those who cannot attend, personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Daily Courier on Dec. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
DEC
5
Service
01:00 PM
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.
603 N Gallatin Ave Ext
Uniontown, PA 15401
7244372756
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc.

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved