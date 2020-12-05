James E. Marnell Sr., 81, of Dunbar, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at the Uniontown Hospital.

He was born Aug. 22, 1939, in Dunbar, son of the late John and Goldie (Murray) Marnell.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Rose Elma (Robinson) Marnell, lovingly known as "Tucky" by her loved ones; also siblings, Theresa Cook, Rose Jean Baker, Nina Riley, Robert Marnell, and John D. Marnell; an infant brother, Michael; and a brother-in-law, John Frick.

James was Catholic by faith, and had attended Immaculate Conception Roman Catholic Church in Connellsville. He proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corp during peacetime era. Prior to retirement, he was a welder for Rack Engineering on the West Side of Connellsville for 35 years. Affectionately known as "Bunch" by his family and friends, he was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather and will be deeply missed.

Left to cherish his memory are his sons, Mark Orndorff and wife Laura of Spartanburg, S.C., and James E. Marnell

Jr. and wife Christine of Lemont Furnace; three beloved grandchildren, Alexis Orndorff, Rachel Marnell, and Madison Marnell; his sister, Regina Frick of Dunbar; a sister in-law, Geneva Marnell of Texas; a brother-in-law, William Robinson and wife Mary Jo of Ohio; and numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

The immediate family and close friends will be received from 4-8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at the Stephen R. Haky Funeral Home, Inc., 603 N. Gallatin Ave., Ext., Uniontown. A Blessing Service will follow at 1 p.m. Saturday in the funeral home, with the Very Rev. Fr. Paul Lisik officiating.

Military honors will be accorded.

Social distancing must be observed, and masks must be worn as mandated by CDC COVID-19 restrictions.

Interment will be privately held at Sylvan Heights Cemetery, Uniontown.

For those who cannot attend, personal written tributes and memories are welcomed and encouraged at www.hakyfuneralhome.com.