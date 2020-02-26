|
James E. "Jimm," "Sandman," "Colonel," "The Kern," Sanders, 68, of Everson, passed away Monday afternoon, Feb. 24, 2020, in Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital, Greensburg, surrounded by his loving family.
Jimm was born July 1, 1951, in Mt. Pleasant, a son of the late James W. And Anna (Anthony) Sanders.
He married the love of his life and best friend, Carol (Fronczak) Sanders in 1976. They share two sons, James Sanders and wife Karlie of Atlanta, Ga., and Phillip Sanders of Everson. Jimm also is survived by his brother, Bobb Sanders and his wife Rosann of Scottdale; his sisters and brothers in-law, David and Ellen Ashli, Ron and Patty Fronczak, and Rick Fronczak; as well as nieces, nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Cheryl Sanders (1947); his brother, Terry Lee Sanders (1996); and his in-laws, Eugene and Eleanor Fronczak.
Jimm retired from FC Box Factory in Jeannette. He was known for the love of his family, sports, kids, helping others, and animals. Jimm was a fan of Tiger Woods, the Pirates, Steelers, and Penguins. He successfully coached baseball and basketball, which combined his love of kids, sports, helping others, and spending time with his two sons. His favorite pastime with them was to play golf, and he even accomplished a hole in one at Timber Ridge Golf Club in Mt. Pleasant. When he wasn't helping others, he could be found playing with his puppies or his grandpuppies. Jimm was also a proud member of the Elks Lodge.
Personalized arrangements are under the professional supervision of the Robert B. Ferguson Funeral Home, 105 Spring St., Scottdale, 724-887-5300, www.fergusonfunerals.com. Family and friends are invited to attend a memorial service at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Alexander's Pizza and Subs, 756 W. Main St,, Mt. Pleasant, PA 15666. Lunch will follow the service.
The family insists that donations be made in support of the Humane Society, in lieu of flowers.
Love lasts forever!