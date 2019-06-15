James E. Smalley, 96, of Dunbar, died Wednesday, June 12, 2019, at home.

He was born May 15, 1923, in Newark, Del., son of the late Frederick G. Smalley and Laura Watson Smalley.

He was the retired owner operator of Smalley Auto Wreckers, Smalley's General Store, Antique Shop, and a delivery service in Connellsville.

He was a veteran of WWII, serving in the U.S. Army. He was the recipient of the Knights of the French Legion Honor Medal, the Purple Heart, and other medals.

He was a forest fire warden. He belonged to the Old Time Fiddlers, Ridgeview Grange #1948, and Bear Run Church of the Brethren, and he played with Joe Long and the Dunbar Mountain Boys, the Foggy Mountain Band, and various other bands.

Heis survived by children, Mary K. (Sam) Hiles, Nancy Rogers, Connie (Richard) Ruff, Frances (Dan) Rosensteel,

Jimmie Ann (James T. Jr) Fosbrink; brother, George R Smalley; grandchildren, Debbie (Steve), Daniel H., James (Stacy), Penny (Bob), Jenny (Jim), Shirley (Terry), Marty (Shannon), Danny R. (Lori), Heather (Josh), Holly (Joseph), and J.T. (Jordan); 19 great-grandchildren; 12 great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

He was predeceased by his wife, Beatrice Smalley, in 2006; son-in-law, Merle Rogers; infant sister, Sylvia; and brothers, Roy, Fred 'Doc', and Clyde Smalley.

Friends will be received from 2-4 and 6-9 p.m. Saturday in the Burhans-Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar. A funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday in the funeral home, with Pastor Lee Maley officiating.

Interment will follow in Hays-Smalley Cemetery. A military service will be accorded graveside.