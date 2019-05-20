James F. "Jim" Frye, Jr, 71, of Dickerson Run, passed away, Saturday, May 18, 2019 at his home. He was born Dec. 4, 1947 in Mt. Pleasan, a son of the late James F. Frye, Sr and Helen Jane (Basinger) Frye.

Jim was a loving and devoted husband, father and grandfather.

Prior to his retirement, Jim had been employed by U.S. Steel, Irvin Works. He was a veteran of the U.S. Marine Corps serving during the Vietnam era.

He was a graduate of Southmoreland High School Class of 1966.

Jim was a member of the Connellsville Polish Club and an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan. He enjoyed hunting and fishing with his children and grandchildren at Linden Hall and Ray's Lake. Jim also spent time caring for his vegetable garden and sharing the benefits with his family and friends.

He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 50 years, Ellen (Gismondi) Frye, who tended to Jim's needs during his recent illness. He is also survived by his children who also helped care for him and loved him dearly, Kelly Evans (Larry); James Frye III (Tracy) and Gina Frye; four grandchildren, Tyler Evans, Travis and Katie Frye and Noah Stevenson; and a brother, Ernie Frye. The family would like to acknowledge, Dobie Stevenson (Noah's father), who was a good friend to Jim and the family offering his care and support.

All services for Jim will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Graft-Jacquillard Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 303 Pittsburgh St., Scottdale.

Jim's family extends their appreciation to the staff of Excela Hospice, especially Lindsey and Tammy for their compassion and care.

