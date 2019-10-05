|
|
James F. Van Dyke, 71, of Champion, passed away Friday, Oct. 4, 2019.
He was born Oct. 28, 1947, in Yukon, a son of the late Marion and Viola (Truswell) Van Dyke.
He was a U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam War, and was awarded the Army Commendation Medal, Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Vietnam Campaign Medal, and the Vietnam Service Medal with two bronze stars.
James is survived by his wife, Darlene Kay (Stout) Van Dyke; daughters, Mary Shoemaker and husband Ray of Connellsville, and Jamie Lee Van Dyke of Dunbar; grandchildren, Dalton Shoemaker and Alyssa Shoemaker; brothers, Harry R. Howard, and Robert and Curt Van Dyke; and sisters, Elizabeth Garland of Arona, Shirley Kern and husband Robert of Mt. Pleasant, and Linda Van Dyke of McClellandtown.
In addition to his parents, James was predeceased by two sisters, Sarah Sumey and Gertrude McVicar; an infant brother, Junior; and a daughter, Lisa Lynn Van Dyke.
Friends will be received from 1-8 p.m. Monday in the Vito C. Martucci Funeral Home, 123 S. First St., West Side, Connellsville, 724-628- 9033.
Interment will be private.
