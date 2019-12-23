|
James (Yabbit) Flynn, 89, of Connellsville, loving husband, father and grandfather, passed away peacefully at his home with his loving family on Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019.
Jim was a lifelong resident of Connellsville where he spent all of his years surrounded by his many friends and family. He was a staple of the community and one of the kindest souls there ever was.
Jim's pride and joy was his family. He was always there for his wife and children. He supported his children in every endeavor they chose in life, even though he knew some of them were not the right choices, but he was always there to pick them up if they failed. He loved his music and walked around singing his entire life. He was an avid local and Pittsburgh sports fan spending every Steelers football game calling back and forth with his sons over every good and bad play. Jim loved his Irish heritage and instilled that in his kids. We think we were the only children that got gifts on St. Patrick's Day. He loved all animals, especially his dogs.
Jim was a Postal Carrier for 32 years in the city of Connellsville. He would walk up to 20 miles a day and knew everyone in town and everyone knew him. He retired in 1996.
Jim was a Korean War veteran, where he served as a sergeant with the medical company in Germany, 110 Infantry and the National Guard of The United States.
Jim was a very integral part of the Post 21 where he served in various positions and held various offices for more than 50 years. He played an active role in military funerals for fellow veterans in the community.
He was a former member of the Immaculate Conception choir. He coached youth basketball in Connellsville and was a union representative for the United States Postal Service.
He was a member of the Polish Club.
Jim was a graduate of the former Immaculate Conception High School in Connellsville, where he met the love of his life Betty Flynn (Dailey).
He was preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and Mary Ambrose Flynn; five sisters, Leona Flynn, Cecelia Kattera, Madeline Flynn, Elizabeth McCormick and Margaret Bellish; four brothers, Vincent (Pete) Flynn, Thomas Flynn
William (Willie) Flynn and "Pee Wee" Flynn.
Jim is survived by his loving wife of 67 years, Betty (Dailey) Flynn; one daughter, Sandy Auer and her husband John of Connellsville; son, James Flynn of Raleigh, N.C./ Connellsville; triplet sons, Shawn Flynn and wife Debbie of Riverdale Park, M.D., Brent Flynn and wife Laura of Laurel, M.D., and Scott Flynn and wife Stephanie of Connellsville; nine grandchildren, Jennifer Akers, Eric Auer, Shane, Casey, Mathew, Kelly, Collyn, Molly and Meghan Flynn; seven great-grandchildren; special niece, Judy Ritenour; sisters-in-law, Carole Miller and Judy Reed, as well as many nieces, nephews and great friends.
Family and friends will be received in the Paul G. Fink Funeral Home Inc., 418 North Pittsburgh St., Connellsville, PA 15425, from 2-8 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 26.
Additional visitation, prayers of transfer, military honors and funeral mass will be announced for Friday when known. Interment will be private.
In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to your local animal shelter in Jim's name.
If you wish to leave an online condolence for the family, please visit our website: www.paulgfinkfuneralhome.com.