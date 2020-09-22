James G. "Gib" Marker, 88, of Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at St. Anne's Home, Greensburg.

Gib was born Aug.6, 1932, in Donegal, the son of the late August and Gertrude Overly Marker.

He was a U.S. Army veteran and formerly employed by Eidemiller and Donegal Construction companies as a heavy equipment operator. Gib was an avid hunter and trapper, enjoying his trips to Idaho to hunt. He was also a farmer and a member of the NRA and the American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant.

Surviving are his wife of 54 years, Nancy; daughters, Michelle Clarkson (Jim) of Connellsville and Wanda Kessler (Jim) of Everson; grandchildren, Alicia Schultz (Mike) and Melissa Sullenberger; great-grandchildren, Haley and Colin Schultz; a sister, Garnet Overly; a brother, Larry Marker; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his siblings, Bud, Bill, Carl, Ronald and Merle Marker, Opal Mechling, and Regina Leasure.

Visitation for family and friends will be held from 2-8 p.m. Tuesday at Saloom Rega Funeral Service, 730 W. Main St., Mt. Pleasant, where services will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, with the Rev. Mark Van Bibber officiating.

Interment with military honors conducted by the American Legion Post 446, Mt. Pleasant will be held in the Porch Cemetery.

(In compliance with the CDC COVID-19 guidelines, only 25 people will be permitted in the funeral home during the visitation at one time; when arriving at the funeral home, you may be required to wait until permitted to enter. Social distancing and masks are required for the visitation and service.)