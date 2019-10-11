|
|
James Gilbert Overly, 83, of Suffield, Ohio, was welcomed into his eternal home, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.
Born Sept. 2, 1936, in Acme, he was the son of the late Harry and Lydia Yothers Overly.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Lynda Overly; sister, Gail Winemiller; and brothers, Floyd, Lester, and Harold Overly.
Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown, Ohio, and from 10-11 a.m. Monday, the time of service, at Hartville Church of God, 532 W. Maple St., Hartville, Ohio, with Pastor Neil Davis officiating.
Interment will follow at Mt. Peace Cemetery, Hartville, Ohio.
Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.