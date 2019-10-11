Home

Services
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
330-699-2600
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hecker Funeral Home
13151 Cleveland Ave NW
Uniontown, OH 44685
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Hartville Church of God
532 W. Maple St.
Hartville, OH
Service
Monday, Oct. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Hartville Church of God
532 W. Maple St
Hartville, OH
James G. Overly Obituary

James Gilbert Overly, 83, of Suffield, Ohio, was welcomed into his eternal home, Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019.

Born Sept. 2, 1936, in Acme, he was the son of the late Harry and Lydia Yothers Overly.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his infant daughter, Lynda Overly; sister, Gail Winemiller; and brothers, Floyd, Lester, and Harold Overly.

Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Sunday in the Hecker-Patron Funeral Home, 13151 Cleveland Ave. NW, Uniontown, Ohio, and from 10-11 a.m. Monday, the time of service, at Hartville Church of God, 532 W. Maple St., Hartville, Ohio, with Pastor Neil Davis officiating.

Interment will follow at Mt. Peace Cemetery, Hartville, Ohio.

Those wishing to share their prayers, memories, or condolences, please visit heckerpatronfuneralhome.com.

