James H. Pritts, 68, of Normalville, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020, at his home.
He was born March 8, 1951, in Connellsville, a son of the late Domer E.and Nettie E. Kern Pritts.
Jim was a graduate of Connellsville Area High School with the Class of 1970. He worked as a self-employed carpenter. He was a veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the U.S. Army, and was a member of the Donegal American Legion. Jim was a member of the Indian Creek Baptist Church. Jim enjoyed the outdoors and liked hunting and fishing.
Jim will be sadly missed but fondly remembered by his loving children, Jeremy Pritts and wife Jessica of Normalville and Aimee Pritts of Connellsville; his grandchildren, Elissa Pritts, Jacob Pritts, Exton Pritts, Tylar Woods, Landyn English, and Destyn English; his sisters, Beverly Bigam and husband Roger of Connellsville,
Julie Miller and husband Jerry of Mill Run, and Earl Pritts Sr. and wife Karen of Mill Run; his uncle, Buck Brewer of Texas; his aunts, Idella Kern of Normalville and Betty Pritts of Connellsville; and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Jim was predeceased by a sister, Mary Jane Pritts; and a niece, Melanie Richter.
The family would like to give a special thanks to UPMC Hospice and nurses and friend Kevin Bucy.
As per Jim's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial celebration of Jim's life will be held by the family at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Clyde Brooks Funeral Home, Inc., at the corner of Route 711 and 146 Municipal Building Road, Melcroft, 724-455-2310.
