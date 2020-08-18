James H. Rankin, 84, of Dunbar, died Saturday, Aug. 15, 2020, at Hillside Manor Personal Care Home, Oliver.

Jim was born May 18, 1936, a son of the late James A. and Minnie I. (Bryner) Rankin.

Jim graduated from Dunbar Township High School in 1954. He served in the U.S. Army from 1959-1961, where he was stationed in Germany. Jim worked at Anchor Hocking Closure Division for 42 years until his retirement.

Jim loved the outdoors and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He especially loved competing in AKC field trials, where he won many trophies and championships with his beloved beagles over the years.

Jim is survived by his wife, Peggy (Hughes) Rankin, to whom he was married for almost 47 years; his daughter, Jamie Rankin (Tim Shields); his grandson, Connor Shields, who was his best buddy and the light of his life; his brother, Irvin L. (Herk) Rankin and wife Carole; special cousins, Geraldine Rodkey and daughters Debra Sickles and Sandra Rodkey; several other cousins, nieces and nephews; and special friends, John and Jenny Maddas and children Katie and John (Gus), who were like family.

In keeping with Jim´s wishes, there will be no viewing or services. A private memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements are under the direction of the Burhans Crouse Funeral Home, 28 Connellsville St., Dunbar.